Work resumes in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel

Work on the Silkyara tunnel, a crucial component of the Char Dham Yatra route in Uttarkashi, has recommenced nearly two months after a tunnel accident. The construction company’s latest update indicates that the project is now starting from the Barkot end, with the initial focus on draining accumulated water and clearing debris resulting from seepage within the tunnel. Despite seepage being a common occurrence during tunnel construction, the prolonged halt in work led to a significant accumulation of water inside. The ongoing process involves draining the water, safely removing debris, and resuming construction inside the 4.5 km tunnel under the supervision of NHIDCL’s experts and a team from the Navayuga company.

According to Colonel Deepak Patil, the General Manager of NHIDCL, strict monitoring of underground construction within the tunnel will be implemented this time to prevent any negligence. NHIDCL’s experts will oversee the construction, ensuring enhanced safety measures are followed. It is important to note that a tunnel accident on November 12 trapped 41 workers inside the Silkyara Tunnel. After a 17-day rescue operation, all workers were successfully evacuated, leading to the initiation of an inquiry by the ministry. The preliminary report has been submitted, with a comprehensive investigation report pending.