25 killed, 6 injured in tourist bus-truck collision

Bahia: At least 25 people lost their lives and 6 others were injured in a road accident in Brazil. A minibus carrying tourists from a coastal trip collided with a truck on a federal road between cities of Nova Fatima and Gaviao in Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia.

Most of the victims were in the minibus. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The tourist bus was going to Jacobina city after a trip to Guarajuba beach. The municipality of Jacobina declared three days of mourning and said on its official Instagram profile it was organizing a collective wake for the victims in the city’s gymnasium.