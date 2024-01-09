Acer unveils new Swift series laptops: Details

Mumbai: Acer has refreshed a few Swift series laptops ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The Consumer Electronics Show will be held from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas. The Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, and Swift Go 16 models have been refreshed with Intel Core Ultra processors. These laptops will be available for purchase in different regions across the world over the next few months, although their India launch has not yet been confirmed.

The Acer Swift X 14 will be priced start in the US at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,16,300), while the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 will have a starting price of $749.99 (roughly Rs. 62,300) and $799.99 (roughly Rs. 66,500), respectively.

Also Read: LG unveils world’s 1st wireless transparent OLED TV: Details

The Acer Swift X 14 features a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Acer Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 are equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) touchscreen OLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 16-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000 pixels) touchscreen OLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz, respectively. These displays come with a peak brightness level of 500 nits and VESA Display HDR TrueBlack 500 certification.All three laptops are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, which also supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-6400 DRAM. The Acer Swift X 14 offers support for up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD onboard storage, while the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 come with up to dual-slot 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The Swift X 14 comes with two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 port and one MicroSD card reader slot. Meanwhile, the refreshed Swift Go models have two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A and one HDMI 2.1 port, alongside a MicroSD card reading slot.