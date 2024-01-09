Anticipated Completion of Air India-Vistara Merger by Mid-2025

The proposed merger between full-service carrier Vistara and Air India is expected to be finalized by mid-2025, with legal approvals anticipated by mid-2024, according to Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan. The Tata Group announced the merger in November 2022, with Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1% stake in Air India as part of the deal. Kannan highlighted that the merger aims for growth, leveraging Vistara’s consumer-focused services, operational excellence, and staff. The airline, currently celebrating its ninth year of operations, expects to receive all competition approvals in the current quarter ending March.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, boasts a fleet of 67 planes and operates approximately 320 daily flights. Kannan mentioned the airline’s financial improvement, breaking even in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year. The legal approvals for the merger are expected by mid-2024, with the operational merger anticipated by early or mid-2025. Kannan emphasized that the merger is not for cost-cutting but for growth, and there is no requirement for additional funds from shareholders. Vistara plans to leverage virtual and augmented reality technologies for staff training and continues to prioritize human intelligence in certain situations.