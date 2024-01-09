Asian Olympic Qualifiers: India’s Varun Tomar and Esha Singh win gold medals, bag Paris Olympic quotas

Jakarta: In Shooting, Varun Tomar and Esha Singh won gold medals in the 10m Air Pistol event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta, Indonesia. They also bagged India’s 14th and 15th Olympic quota places.

Varun Tomar shot 239.6 in the men’s 10m air pistol final to claim the top position, while Arjun Cheema won the silver medal with a score of 237.3. Mongolia’s Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan (217.2) won the bronze medal.

In the women’s final, Esha Singh finished first with a score of 243.1. Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala won silver medal with 236.3 and took the second quota. However, India’s Rhythm Sangwan won bronze.

A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece in Jakarta. The 10m air pistol events for men and women have 4 quotas on offer with a maximum of 3 for the Indian shooters.