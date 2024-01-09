Beloved Hollywood power couple Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa officially files for divorce

After nearly two decades as a celebrated Hollywood power couple, Lisa Bonet, legally known as Lilakoi Moon, has officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa. The Associated Press reported that the legal documents were submitted to the Los Angeles County court on Monday, marking the end of an 18-year relationship that captured public attention.

Citing irreconcilable differences, the 56-year-old Bonet and the 44-year-old Momoa, recognized for his roles in “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones,” made the decision to conclude their union, nearly two years after publicly announcing their separation.

The divorce petition outlines an amicable agreement between the pair, with neither party seeking financial support. The documents detail a mutual understanding of the division of assets, indicating a mature approach to the dissolution of their marriage. Furthermore, they’ve agreed upon joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

Their love story began in 2005 when Bonet and Momoa first met and started dating. They tied the knot in 2017. However, the divorce filing specifies the separation date as October 2020, more than a year prior to their public announcement. According to legal procedures, it will take a minimum of six months before their divorce is officially declared by a judge.