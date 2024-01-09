Bengaluru CEO Arrested for Killing 4-Year-Old Son

The CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI start-up, identified as Suchana Seth, was apprehended by Karnataka police in Chitradurga while attempting to flee in a taxi after allegedly murdering her four-year-old son and concealing the body in a bag. The distressing incident unfolded at a North Goa hotel in Sinquerim, where Seth and her son had checked in on January 6. The hotel staff discovered bloodstains on the bedsheets while cleaning the room she occupied, prompting them to alert the management.

Upon investigation, Goa police were notified, and Seth was detained at Aimangala police station in Chitradurga. Preliminary findings indicate that Seth employed a sharp weapon to perpetrate the crime. Afterward, she requested a taxi from the hotel management, expressing her desire to return to Bengaluru by road. Surveillance footage confirmed she had checked out of the hotel alone. While the arrest has been made, the motive behind the tragic murder is yet to be determined.