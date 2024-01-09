Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expats win BMW and Range Rover

Abu Dhabi: Two Dubai residents won a Range Rover and a BMW 430i at the latest weekly draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. Kapadia Huseni, and Milind Kini won a Range Rover and a BMW 430i.

Kapadia Huseni is an Indian national from Mumbai currently residing in Dubai. He owns a business supplying building materials. Ten years ago, he won a Mercedes from another raffle.

Throughout the month of January, customers who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a Maserati Grecale on March 3. The cost of one Dream Car ticket is Dh150 and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

All dream car raffle ticket purchases can only be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.