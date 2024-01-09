Common signs and symptoms of porn addiction

Pornography is the portrayal of sexual actions in order to produce sexual excitement through books, films, or other media. Pornographic websites, pornographic material created using computers, and the use of the internet to download and transmit pornographic films, texts, photographs, and photos, among other things, fall under this category.

Watching porn privately, does not fall within the ambit of an offence under law. Porn, when watched in moderation, can be fun, exciting and is good for your relationship. But when you end up watching more and more porn instead of focusing on your relationship, it becomes a problem.

Porn Addictions: It refers to stage, when a person becomes dependent on pornography to the point that it interferes with their daily life, relationships, and ability to function. Some doctors consider it to be a hypersexual disorder — such as excessive masturbation.

The following are the symptoms of porn addiction:

You crave pornographic films: You will long to watch porn. Sometimes, things like seeing a couple kiss or a sext from your partner may trigger your craving to watch an X-rated film.

You feel guilty/ashamed of your habit: It’s not that you don’t feel upset or confused about your habit, but you can’t stop it no matter how hard you try. Your addiction to porn soon starts messing with other areas of your life and might make you anti-social or withdrawn.

You look for different types of porn: You get bored with regular pornography and want to explore more adventurous types. You trawl the internet for weirder, more bizarre porn, and you’re okay with breaking rules or using illegal methods to obtain it.

You don’t feel attracted to your partner anymore: Sex with your partner may become rare and when you do indulge, you don’t get any pleasure from it. The attraction between you two fades away and you’d much rather just watch a pornographic film and pleasure yourself.

You believe sex in porn is how it should be in real life: One of the main reasons you don’t feel attracted to your partner is because you feel like he/she is lacking in the sexuality department. You want your sex life to be exactly how it is in porn, and your expectations about intimacy are twisted.

Physical Pain: You may begin to experience physical pain as a result of porn addiction. This can be from the repetition of certain physical movements for long periods.