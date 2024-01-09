Congress Plans to Transform ‘Samaragni’ into Election Campaign Meetings

The Congress state leadership has opted to merge the ‘Samaragni’ yatras, led by party state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, into election campaign committee meetings. The decision stems from the realization that time is running out with the approaching Lok Sabha elections. Initially planned to cover the 140 Assembly constituencies from February 9 to 27, the yatra’s scope has been extended due to the impending budget session later this month. Considering Satheesan’s essential role as the Leader of Opposition and the likelihood of Lok Sabha polls being announced in February, the party leaders decided to integrate the yatra with election campaigning.

To streamline the process, instead of touring all 140 Assembly constituencies, Sudhakaran and Satheesan will participate in massive public meetings covering a few constituencies. Additionally, the welcome committees in each constituency will be transformed into UDF election committees. Meanwhile, Satheesan initiated district-level meetings in Kollam, engaging with mandalam presidents, office-bearers, and leaders of feeder organizations. Simultaneously, the Vicharana Sadas, addressing the wrong policies of the LDF government, is in its final phase, and its outcomes will be discussed at the upcoming UDF meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.