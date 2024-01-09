Corn and Pepper Rice Recipe

Ingredients:

corn, bell peppers, cooked rice, olive oil, garlic, onion, cumin seeds, black pepper, salt, cilantro (optional).

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, and sauté until they splutter.

2. Add finely chopped garlic and onions, sauté until onions are translucent.

3. Add corn kernels and diced bell peppers, cook until they are tender.

4. Season with black pepper and salt according to taste.

5. Stir in the cooked rice and mix well until the rice is evenly coated with the vegetables.

6. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired.

7. Serve the corn and pepper rice hot as a flavorful side dish.