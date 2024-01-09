Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened higher against US dollar track for the third straight session. A positive cue from domestic equity markets, sustained buying by foreign institutional investors, a weak American currency and favourable crude oil prices also supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 83.07. During trading, it reached at 83.08 against the greenback, registering a rise of 6 paise from its previous close. The domestic currency settled 1 paisa higher at 83.14 on Monday, a day after gaining 9 paise on Friday.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower for second day in a row

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07% lower at 101.85.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 16.03 crore on Monday, a day after purchasing equities worth Rs 1,696.86 crore in the preceding session.