French actor and filmmaker Samuel Theis accused of rape

French actor and filmmaker Samuel Theis is facing accusations of rape. The actor, renowned for his work in the Oscar-tipped drama “Anatomy of a Fall,” allegedly sexually assaulted a crew member after a party in July. The incident is said to have occurred at an apartment earlier in 2023.

In response to the sexual assault allegations, Samuel Theis was promptly removed from his directorial role in the film “Je Le Jure.” The crew member involved claims to have stayed at the apartment after the party, citing intoxication as the reason for not leaving. The alleged rape is said to have occurred the following morning. Samuel Theis has vehemently denied these accusations.

As news of the incident emerged, the producer of “Je Le Jure,” Caroline Bonmarchand, took immediate action. She hired a third party to conduct a formal investigation into the matter and removed Samuel Theis from the film set. However, he continued to direct the film remotely.

Caroline Bonmarchand remarked on the challenges faced in dealing with such situations, stating, “In the end, what we’re discovering is that no matter how many kits, white papers, and resources we have, when it comes to actually dealing with this type of situation, we’re not equipped.”

Regarding the film “Je Le Jure,” it is a drama featuring Marina Foïs and Louise Bourgoin, centered around an alcoholic summoned for jury duty. This film represents Samuel Theis’s third directorial project.