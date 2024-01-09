Golden Globes telecast pulls in an average of 9.4 million viewers, up about 50% from last year

The 81st Golden Globes on Sunday received mixed reviews, with critics highlighting a fumbled opening monologue and a rushed pace. However, the telecast saw an average of 9.4 million viewers, a significant increase of about 50% compared to the previous year, as reported by CBS.

The ceremony benefited from an NFL lead-in and featured a star-studded attendance that included Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more. Despite the criticism, the night’s big winner, “Oppenheimer,” was also a major box office success, grossing nearly $1 billion.

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the broadcast aimed to recapture the iconic “Hollywood’s party of the year” vibe associated with the Golden Globes. However, critics argued that the opening monologue and overall pacing fell short of expectations.

While the reviews were less than favorable, the viewership numbers reflected a positive trend. The 9.4 million average viewers marked a significant improvement over the previous year’s Globes, which drew 6.3 million viewers and set a new low for the ceremony on NBC.

It’s worth noting that the decline in linear television viewership has affected all award shows, and the Golden Globes, in particular, faced additional challenges due to controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). After reports revealed the lack of Black members in the HFPA, the 2022 Globes were boycotted, and the organization faced severe scrutiny.

In an effort to revamp the Globes, Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions acquired the awards, turning them into a for-profit venture. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was dissolved, and a new group of around 300 entertainment journalists from around the world was formed to vote on the awards.

The 2023 Globes returned with a one-year trial on NBC, which ultimately dropped the show. CBS took over the broadcast and streamed it to Showtime subscribers on Paramount TV+. Despite the challenges and criticisms, the revamped Golden Globes served as a crucial test for the future of the awards ceremony.