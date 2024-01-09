Gulf country announces Annual Police Day holiday

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced the Annual Police Day holiday. ROP informed that Wednesday, January 10, 2024 will be an official holiday for employees of the formations.

‘The Royal Oman Police – Security Relations and Media Department – announces to citizens and residents that it has been decided that Wednesday, corresponding to January 10, 2024 , will be an official holiday for employees of the Royal Oman Police formations that operate on a regular working hours, on the occasion of the Annual Police Day. Police stations will continue their normal work and provide all their services around the clock, ‘ ROP said in a statement.