Homemade Shanghai Chicken recipe

Shanghai Chicken is a delightful and flavorful dish that combines tender chicken pieces with a savory and slightly sweet sauce. Here’s a simple recipe for making Shanghai Chicken:

Ingredients:

– 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

– 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

– 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine (Chinese cooking wine)

– 1 teaspoon sesame oil

– 1 tablespoon cornstarch

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, minced

– 1 cup broccoli florets

– 1 medium carrot, julienned

– 1/2 cup sliced bell peppers (red or yellow)

– Green onions, chopped, for garnish

– Sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and cornstarch to create the marinade.

2. Add the chicken pieces to the marinade, ensuring they are well-coated. Let it marinate for at least 15-20 minutes.

3. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add the marinated chicken and stir-fry until fully cooked and slightly browned. Remove chicken from the wok and set aside.

4. In the same wok, add a bit more oil if needed. Stir in minced garlic and ginger, and sauté until fragrant.

5. Add broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers to the wok. Stir-fry the vegetables until they are crisp-tender.

6. Return the cooked chicken to the wok with the vegetables. Toss everything together until well combined and heated through.

7. Garnish with chopped green onions and sesame seeds.

8. Serve the Shanghai Chicken over steamed rice or noodles.

Enjoy your homemade Shanghai Chicken! Adjust the seasoning and spice level according to your preference.