I&B Ministry Seeks Input on Guidelines for Movie Accessibility

The Delhi High Court had urged the government to release draft guidelines for public feedback, responding to a petition from individuals seeking accessible viewing of Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan.’ The draft suggests government-funded films consider mandatory accessibility features. Feature films dubbed in multiple languages must provide at least one accessibility feature for the hearing and visually impaired within six months of guideline implementation. Additionally, films submitted for National Film Awards and film festivals must include closed captioning and audio description from January 1, 2025, according to the draft.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has proposed guidelines for the public exhibition of feature films in cinema theatres to enhance accessibility for persons with hearing and visual disabilities. The draft outlines mandatory accessibility features such as audio description, open or closed captioning, and Indian Sign Language Interpretation. Producers are required to submit two sets of films for certification—one for the general public and another with accessibility features. Cinemas must ensure both versions are certified for theatrical release. The draft recommends dedicated screenings for hearing or visually-impaired audiences and equipment installation for accessibility, with the guidelines open for public feedback until February 8. It also proposes accessibility features as mandatory criteria for government-funded films and films participating in state awards and festivals. Films dubbed in multiple languages must provide at least one accessibility feature within six months of guideline implementation, and films submitted for awards and festivals must include accessibility features from January 1, 2025.