Know how to get entry permit to visit Lakshadweep

Kochi: The Lakshadweep islands form the smallest union territory of India. It is an archipelago of 36 islands serving as the maritime boundary between the Arabian Sea to the west and the Laccadive Sea to the east. Not all the islands there are inhabited and only a few are open to visitors. Indians can visit five islands: Kavaratti, Agatti, Bangaram, Kadmat, and Minicoy.

Everyone, except native Lakshadweep residents and government officials on duty, needs a permit to step onto these pristine islands. This applies to Indian citizens and foreign tourists alike.

In order to apply for a permit to visit Lakshadweep islands, there are mainly two ways:

ONLINE PERMIT:

One needs to visit the ePermit portal (https://epermit.utl.gov.in/pages/signup), create an account and fill out the form with details. Following that, one needs to choose their island and travel dates, upload any required documents and pay the fees. One is expected to receive their permit via e-mail, 15 days before their trip.

OFFLINE PERMIT:

Download the application form from the Lakshadweep Administration website (http://www.lakshadweeptourism.com/contact.html), offline or get it from the District Collector’s office in Kavaratti.

After obtaining the form, one needs to fill them out, attach the documents and submit them to the Collector’s office. This process may take longer.

Documents needed:

A passport-sized photograph

A photocopy of one’s valid ID proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, etc.)

Proof of travel (flight tickets or boat reservation)

Booking confirmation from place of accommodation (hotel or resort)

Fees:

The application fee to obtain the permit is 50 rupees for each applicant and the heritage fee is 100 rupees for children aged between 12 and 18. For people above the age 18, the heritage fee is 200 rupees. The validity of the permit is usually for 30 days.

Kochi is the gateway to Lakshadweep as ships and flights operate to and from Kochi for Lakshadweep. Agatti and Bangaram islands can be reached by flight from Kochi. From Agatti, boats are available to Kavaratti and Kadmat during the fair season October to May. Helicopter transfer is available from Agatti to Kavaratti during monsoon season subjected to availability of helicopter.

Seven passenger ships – MV Kavaratti, MV Arabian Sea, MV Lakshadweep Sea, MV Lagoon, MV Corals, MV Amindivi and MV Minicoy operate between Cochin and Lakshadweep islands. The passage takes 14 to 18 hours depending on island chosen for journey. The ships offer different classes of accommodation: A/C First Class with two berth cabins, A/C Secound Class with four berth cabins and push back/Bunk Class with A/C seating.