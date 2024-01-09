Left cyber activist found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

A 47-year-old left cyber activist, Gopi Unnikrishnan, known by the pseudonym Beena Sunny, was discovered dead in his rented house in Puthen Theruvu, within the Fort police station limit on Monday. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide as Gopi was found hanging in his residence. Gopi’s online presence under the pseudonym had gained attention due to its unwavering support for CPM politics, but it had also stirred controversies, leading to multiple complaints regarding its content and language.

Shortly before his death, Gopi had disclosed his real identity to his followers and changed his social media account to his name. Gopi had previously worked in the circulation department of a Vernacular daily and had been employed at a Kudumbasree juice shop in East Fort for an extended period. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation by the police.