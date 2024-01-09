LG unveils world’s 1st wireless transparent OLED TV: Details

Mumbai: LG Electronics has unveiled a wireless transparent TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The Consumer Electronics Show will be held from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas.

The new LED TV features an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen that looks as if it disappears when it is turned off. The LG Signature OLED TV combines transparent OLED technology with wireless AV transmission and reception. This will help viewers to see beyond the screen and eliminating the need for visible wires around the screen.

LG Signature OLED T offers two distinctive screen modes — transparent and black. It is equipped with an updated AI processor, the Alpha 11, and LG Electronics’ webOS smart TV operating system.

LG Electronics said the LG Signature OLED T will hit the global market later this year.