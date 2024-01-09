Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth enter second round

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round of Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. 2021 world championships silver medallist, Srikanth defeated world number 5 Indonesian Jonatan Christie by ‘12-21 21-18 21-16’ in an hour and five minute. The former world no. 1 will face Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus next.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World No. 8 Prannoy HS will lead the Indian playersin the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024, slated to be held in Shah Alam, Malaysia, from February 13-19. This event is important for Indian shuttlers to gain qualification points for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

INDIA SQUAD:

MEN’S TEAM:

Prannoy HS, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, M.R. Arjun, Suraj Goala, Pruthvi Roy.

WOMEN’S TEAM:

PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Priya Devi Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra.