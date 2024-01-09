Martin Scorsese shares theme for his next film based on Sh?saku End?’s book A Life of Jesus

Martin Scorsese, despite the acclaim for his recent film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has already revealed the themes for his next project based on Sh?saku End?’s book, “A Life of Jesus.” In a recent interview with the LA Times, the filmmaker shared insights into his upcoming film, which is expected to be set mostly in the present day. While it will be a religious film, Scorsese aims for it to feel “timeless.”

This isn’t the first time Scorsese has adapted End?’s work; he previously brought “Silence” to the screen in 2016, a historical drama starring Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver.

Scorsese expressed his desire for the new film not to be confined to a specific period, emphasizing his intention for it to evoke a timeless quality. According to the LA Times, Scorsese envisions the film to be at least 80 minutes long, focusing on “Jesus’ core teachings in a way that explores the principles but doesn’t proselytize.”

In the interview, Scorsese articulated his goal of making religious themes more accessible and removing the negative associations often linked with organized religion. He acknowledged the challenges associated with the term “religion” in the present context and emphasized the importance of reevaluating its initial impulses. Scorsese encourages a thoughtful consideration of these principles, even for those who may ultimately reject them, emphasizing that approaching the subject without immediate dismissal can have an impact on one’s life. As Scorsese approaches his 81st birthday, he encourages a reflective and open-minded exploration of these themes.