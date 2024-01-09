Mercedes Benz launches 2024 Mercedes GLS in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Mercedes Benz launched its 2024 Mercedes GLS in India. This facelifted model was globally unveiled in April last year. The car is offered at starting price of Rs. 1.32 crore for the GLS 450 petrol and Rs. 1.37 crore for the GLS 450d diesel, (all prices, ex-showroom).

The car comes with a12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an updated MBUX system and a revamped user interface. It’s got wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the MBUX offers three display styles (classic, sporty, and discreet) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, and Service).

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 is powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line 6-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, delivering 381 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just over 6 seconds. The alternative engine option is a 3.0-litre diesel powerplant generating 367 bhp and 700 Nm. The GLS 450 features Comfort and Eco modes for a tailored driving experience.