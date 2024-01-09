Oppo launches Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo has launched its Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra smartphones in China. Both handsets will be available in China from January 12. The Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone to come with dual periscope sensors on the back.

The Find X7 Ultra is powered by the latest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Find X7 smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is loaded with a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO display with 3168 × 1440 pixels resolution, while the Find X7 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2780 × 1264 pixels resolution. Both smartphones sport a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone in the market to pack a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP camera sensor on the front. Meanwhile, the Find X7 smartphone has a triple rear camera setup equipped with Hasselblad. The smartphone comprises a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Both smartphones include NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, along with a Satellite Communication feature.

The Find X7 Ultra is currently available in China at approximately Rs 70,000 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model stands at roughly Rs 75,000, and the top-end model with 16GB RAM + 512GB is priced at approximately Rs 80,000.

The price tag of the Find X7 is around Rs 46,000 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. For the 16GB + 256GB storage variant, the smartphone comes at Rs 50,000. The top-end models with 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB are priced at roughly Rs 53,000 and approximately Rs 58,000, respectively.