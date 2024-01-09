PM Announces Viksit Bharat’s Expansion into Tribal Heartland

In a virtual interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the beneficiaries of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. The purpose was to assess the on-the-ground reality of government schemes organized under the initiative. Expressing his satisfaction, PM Modi highlighted the successful execution of various central government schemes in Chhattisgarh. The Yatra aims to raise awareness nationwide through outreach activities, ensuring comprehensive coverage of beneficiaries under welfare programs.

During the interaction, PM Modi gained insights into the positive outcomes of the Minor Forest Produce (MFP) collection carried out by women, primarily tribals, through the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras. Beneficiary Kumari Bhumika Bjaurya shared the success story, mentioning the 29 groups engaged in MFP collection and the production and sale of nutritious Mahua laddoos and amla pickles. The Prime Minister commended the achievements of these groups and emphasized the increasing awareness among the masses in Bastar regarding the benefits of government schemes.

PM Modi conveyed that the benefits of these initiatives are seamlessly reaching the grassroots, benefiting residents of tribal-dominated areas. He highlighted the participation of 11 crore people in the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, emphasizing that the government aims to reach every individual in society. Beneficiaries expressed their utilization of various welfare schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission, MNREGA, and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The Yatra primarily focuses on the future welfare of the poor, women, farmers, and youth, showcasing the positive impact of government initiatives.