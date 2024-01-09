Police recover Rs 3.70 crore lost in cyber fraud

Mumbai police took prompt action on a complaint filed at the cyber helpline, successfully preventing an unauthorized transaction of nearly Rs 3.70 crore out of the total Rs 4.56 crore lost by an individual in an online fraud. The incident occurred on January 4, when the victim, a resident of Mumbai, fell prey to cyber crooks who had promised attractive returns on stock investments. Swiftly responding to the victim’s complaint, the Mumbai crime branch’s cyber police station, along with the ‘1930’ helpline, initiated coordinated efforts.

The cyber officials acted swiftly by collaborating with the bank’s nodal officer, resulting in the retrieval of Rs 3.67 crore. They achieved this by freezing the accounts used for the fraudulent money transfer. This incident highlights the efficacy of prompt action and collaboration between law enforcement and banking authorities in tackling cybercrime. In 2023 alone, Mumbai police managed to save a total of Rs 26.48 crore that would have otherwise been lost to cyber fraud, emphasizing the importance of helpline initiatives in safeguarding individuals from online scams.