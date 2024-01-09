Powerful earthquake hits Talaud Islands in Indonesia

Jakarta: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale hit Talaud Islands in Indonesia. The earthquake occurred at 2.18 am today.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake was found to be at Latitude: 4.75 and Longitude: 126.38, respectively and occurred at a depth of 80 km. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property in the region.

Earlier on December 31, a strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Irian Jaya region in Indonesia. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the eathquake was at Latitude: -3.11 and Longitude: 139.28, respectively. The earthquake struck at a a depth of 77 km.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire.’ The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth’s earthquakes.