Rajiv Mani Named Secretary of Legislative Department

Rajiv Mani, an officer of the Indian Legal Service (ILS), has been appointed as the Secretary of the Legislative Department for a two-year term, according to a directive from the Union Personnel Ministry. Presently serving as the Additional Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice, Mani’s appointment has received approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The order specifies that his tenure will commence from the date of assuming charge.

“Manoj Kumar of Hammurabi & Solomon Partners Named Additional Secretary in Legislative Department”

Manoj Kumar, the Founder and Managing Partner of Hammurabi & Solomon Partners based in New Delhi, has been designated as the Additional Secretary in the Legislative Department on a contractual basis for a duration of two years, as indicated in the order from the Union Personnel Ministry.