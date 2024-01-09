Rapper A$AP Rocky denies shooting Terell Ephron in a November 2021 episode

Rapper A$AP Rocky has maintained his plea of not guilty in connection to the November 2021 episode involving the shooting of Terell Ephron, formerly known as A$AP Relli. This marks a continuation of his denial of felony gun charges associated with the incident.

The legal proceedings began with A$AP Rocky’s initial arrest at Los Angeles International Airport in April 2022, and the case has been unfolding since then. The rapper faced a preliminary hearing in November, during which a Los Angeles judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

The evidence presented during the preliminary hearing included surveillance footage capturing an argument among a group of men at an intersection. However, the video reportedly does not show an “actual shooting.” Additional footage recorded sounds resembling gunshots, followed by a man running briefly before resuming normal walking. While the identity of the man in the video is not entirely clear, a Los Angeles detective testified in an earlier trial that their unit identified the individual as A$AP Rocky.

In addition to the felony gun charges, the rapper is also confronting two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The alleged victim asserts that A$AP Rocky fired a gun in his direction, resulting in injuries to his left hand. The legal proceedings are ongoing as A$AP Rocky continues to assert his innocence in this case.