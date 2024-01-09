Schools will remain closed in these states due to cold waves: Full list

New Delhi: Several state government have extended winter holidays for students. The decision was taken due to continuous dip in temperature due to cold weather conditions across the country. Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Lucknow, Punjab, and other cities have announced online classes or winter vacations.

List of states/cities that closed schools due to cold spells:

1) Delhi: Primary schools in the national capital i.e. up to class 5th will remain closed this week. However, schools were reopened for class 6th upwards on January 8.

2) Chandigarh: Classes in physical mode, up to class 8 will remain shut till 13 January in Chandigarh.

3) Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holidays for students up to Class 8 till January 14.

4) Lucknow: Schools will remain closed for students up to Class 8 till January 10 in Lucknow due to the ongoing cold wave. The district administration announced that Classes 9 to 12 will be restricted to 10 am to 3 pm.

5) Rajasthan: Rajasthan government announced winter break for primary classes till January 13. The order is applied to both private and public schools, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours in some parts of Punjab. Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. IMD also predicted dense fog conditions over the next three days in Punjab and Haryana. The weather agency also predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana today.