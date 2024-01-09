Section 144 imposed in MP’s Shajapur

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed in three areas of Shajapur city in Madhya Pradesh following an incident where individuals threw stones at participants of a religious procession after a dispute. The incident occurred in the Magaria area on Monday evening, resulting in one person being injured. Adequate security measures have been implemented in the affected areas, and an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna announced the imposition of Section 144 in Magaria, Kachhiwada, and Lalpura, ensuring immediate effect to maintain peace in the region. The authorities stated that the situation is currently calm, and legal action is underway against the culprits.

According to the FIR, a group of individuals obstructed a routine evening procession near a mosque on Nag-Nagin Road, leading to a dispute. The procession was part of the preparations for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The complainant reported that the participants were attacked, manhandled, and pelted with stones. Stones were allegedly thrown from rooftops, and swords were used in the assault. The FIR has been filed against 24 identified individuals and 15-20 unidentified persons. Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal and Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh visited the site, and local MLA Arun Bhimawad demanded action against the accused.