Simple ways to keep romance alive in your relationship

Touching and hugging each other, particularly in a nonsexual way is a great way to ignite the love and spirit of romance. Make sure to have new experiences with your partner. That could be trying a new restaurant, a new hobby, going to a concert, or heading out on a road trip to a new place.

To keep romance alive you need to have a healthy amount of distance. Each person needs his and her own space and interests. Too much togetherness kills romance. When you spend too much time together, boredom may creep in slowly in the relationship. A great way to bring romance back to your life is by planning a two-day solo trip and keeping the communication with your partner to the minimum. Why? Because the experience of meeting a partner after missing him or her for a day can be intoxicatingly romantic.

Try planning a surprise for your partner every now and then. When your partner returns home, leave hints in small pieces of paper about what you want him or her to do that night. Don’t forget to hide these in easily-accessible places.

Try role reversal. If your partner does the household chores, try doing that for a week and let your partner step into your shoes.

If you are a working couple, instead of returning home after office, plan a date night and meet at a place of your choice. In case, one partner is a homemaker, you can always plan a date night in your own balcony or your living room.

Following These steps will help you regain your interest in your partner as you will start discovering new things about him or her that you might have missed so far. With a renewed respect and interest, the romance too will be reignited.