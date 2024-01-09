South Korean passes landmark bill that bans the controversial practice of eating and selling dog meat

The South Korean parliament made history on Tuesday (Jan 9) by passing a landmark bill that outlaws the centuries-old controversial practice of eating and selling dog meat. The legislation, following years of nationwide debate, garnered bipartisan support across the politically divided landscape of South Korea, reflecting a prioritization of animal welfare. The bill secured an overwhelming 208 votes in favor in the single-chamber parliament in Seoul, after receiving approval from a bipartisan agriculture committee on Monday.

The language of the bill specifies that slaughtering a dog for food will be punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of up to $23,000 (30 million Korean won). The legislation will take effect after a three-year grace period, providing financial support for businesses to transition out of the dog meat trade.

Reports indicate that most dogs used for consumption are slaughtered or hanged, with breeding often occurring in distressing conditions solely for the purpose of sending them to abattoirs.

This legislative move marks a significant shift in attitudes among South Koreans towards the consumption of dog meat. Borami Seo from Humane Society International Korea, an animal protection group, emphasized the bill’s importance, stating that it would bring an end to the breeding and killing of dogs for human consumption, sparing millions of dogs from a cruel industry.

The global backlash against the practice of consuming dog meat has contributed to changing attitudes, with the passing of this bill representing a critical milestone. President Yoon Suk Yeol, an animal lover who has adopted six dogs and eight cats, has been a vocal critic of dog meat consumption, further reinforcing support for the ban under his leadership.