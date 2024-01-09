Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on January 9 amid volatility. At close, BSE Sensex was up 30.99 points or 0.04 percent at 71,386.21.NSE Nifty ended at 21,544.80, up 31.80 points or 0.15 percent .

About 1984 shares advanced, 1330 shares declined, and 71 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, SBI Life Insurance, Apollo Hospitals and Adani Enterprises. Top losers were Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank.

Also Read: Schools will remain closed in these states due to cold waves: Full list

Among sectors, except bank and FMCG, all other indices ended higher with auto, healthcare, capital goods, metal, power and realty up 0.5-2.5 percent each.BSE Midcap index ended flat, while Smallcap index up 0.3 percent.