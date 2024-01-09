DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Strong earthquake hits southern Philippines coast

Jan 9, 2024, 11:24 am IST

Manila: A  strong  earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on Tuesday. According to the  US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake  struck at a depth of 70 kilometres  about 100 kilometres southeast of Sarangani municipality off Mindanao island. There  were no reports of casualties or damage.

According to the US Tsunami Warning System and the Philippine seismological agency, this earthquake  did not trigger a tsunami alert,.

Also Read:  Asian Olympic Qualifiers: India’s Varun Tomar and Esha Singh win gold medals, bag Paris Olympic quotas 

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the  U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jan 9, 2024, 11:24 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button