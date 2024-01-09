Strong earthquake hits southern Philippines coast

Manila: A strong earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on Tuesday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 70 kilometres about 100 kilometres southeast of Sarangani municipality off Mindanao island. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

According to the US Tsunami Warning System and the Philippine seismological agency, this earthquake did not trigger a tsunami alert,.

Also Read: Asian Olympic Qualifiers: India’s Varun Tomar and Esha Singh win gold medals, bag Paris Olympic quotas

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.