Survey: 75% of gym-goers report enhanced mental health benefits

Recent research commissioned by ukactive, a non-profit organization in the UK’s physical activity and fitness sector, reveals that a significant number of individuals joining gyms consider their memberships crucial for managing short- or long-term health conditions. Over 55% of respondents acknowledged the importance of gym memberships in their health management strategies.

As the new year begins, many people in the UK are setting fitness goals, and the research sheds light on the motivations behind their decisions. A striking 78% of surveyed gym-goers emphasize the positive impact of regular exercise on their mental health and overall well-being. This underscores a growing acknowledgment of fitness facilities not just as spaces for physical activity but also as community hubs that offer mental health support.

Furthermore, the study highlights that two-thirds (66%) of respondents believe that engaging in regular exercise contributes to better sleep quality. Sleep is a crucial aspect of overall health, and the recognition of its improvement through exercise adds another layer to the multifaceted benefits of staying active.

Huw Edwards, the chief executive of ukactive, shared insights into the evolving perceptions of physical activity in enhancing lives. He expressed reassurance in witnessing people derive crucial benefits from physical activity and noted that an increasing number of individuals view fitness and leisure facilities as community spaces that genuinely contribute to their health and well-being.

This research not only underscores the importance of regular exercise for managing health conditions but also emphasizes the broader positive impacts on mental well-being and sleep quality, reinforcing the role of fitness facilities in promoting holistic health in the community.