Tharoor Advocates for Legislation to Govern Ownership of News Organizations

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor suggested on Monday the need for laws to regulate the ownership of news organizations by political or business entities, aiming to ensure responsible journalism and a free press in India. Speaking at the N Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony, Tharoor highlighted that India lacks regulations regarding media ownership by private individuals, proposing that the government should introduce laws limiting control by a single entity over multiple news organizations.

Tharoor expressed concerns about the media’s “cavalier attitude towards facts” and reluctance to issue corrections. Drawing from personal experiences, he emphasized the potential harm caused by character assassination in the media, stressing the slow pace of justice in the country. Tharoor argued that the erosion of trust in the media is not surprising given the blurred lines between facts, opinions, and speculation in Indian media.

He underscored the importance of a free media for democracy and called for media reforms, emphasizing the need for “better journalism.” Tharoor asserted that for India to be regarded as a responsible global player and a 21st-century democracy, serious and responsible considerations must be applied, starting with the media.