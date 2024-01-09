The video of a mouse secretly cleaning up a British man’s shed leaves people amused and curious

The video showcasing a mouse engaged in what appears to be tidying up a shed has captured the attention and amusement of viewers. Retired postman and wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook, living in Builth Wells, Wales, discovered that his shed was mysteriously cleaned night after night. Intrigued by this phenomenon, Holbrook set up a night-vision camera to unveil the unexpected helper, which he affectionately named the “Welsh Tidy Mouse.”

The footage depicts the mouse actively gathering various objects, including clothes, nuts, bolts, and more, and neatly placing them inside a box on Holbrook’s workbench. To test the mouse’s behavior, Holbrook left out different objects, and the mouse continued its tidying routine, even including cable ties in the box.

While the concept of a mouse engaging in tidying behavior might seem unusual, various animals exhibit similar behaviors. For instance, ants and bees are known to remove corpses from their colonies. However, the case of the “Welsh Tidy Mouse” presents a more complex scenario.

Dr. Megan Jackson, a researcher studying foraging behavior in laboratory mice at the University of Bristol, suggests that the mouse may not be tidying up in response to a perceived mess. Instead, the mouse could be engaging in foraging behavior for its intrinsic enjoyment. Jackson explains that mice, in her lab, seem to take pleasure in foraging activities, indicating an inherent drive to explore the environment, collect items, and bring them back to a perceived storage location.

The motivation behind the “Welsh Tidy Mouse’s” actions remains uncertain, but Dr. Jackson suggests that the rodent appears to find the task enjoyable. This example underscores the fascinating and complex behaviors exhibited by animals in their interactions with their surroundings.