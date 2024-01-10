2023 Marks Hottest Year on Record

The European climate agency Copernicus reported that the Earth broke global annual heat records in the previous year, 2023. It exceeded pre-industrial temperatures by 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 degrees Fahrenheit), just below the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit set in the 2015 Paris climate accord to avoid severe warming effects. Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess highlighted that January 2024 is expected to be so warm that, for the first time, a 12-month period will surpass the 1.5-degree threshold. The record-breaking heat contributed to miserable and deadly conditions in various regions worldwide, with scientists attributing extreme weather events to a warming climate.

2023, marked by heightened global temperatures and a range of environmental challenges, demonstrated the urgency of addressing climate change. Copernicus calculated that the global average temperature for the year was approximately one-sixth of a degree Celsius (0.3 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the previous record set in 2016. The agency emphasized the significant role of greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels in driving this warming trend. Despite the record heat and potential concerns about meeting climate goals, experts stress the importance of global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of a changing climate.