6 injured as coaches of Charminar Express derails at Nampally Railway Station: Video

Hyderabad: 6 people injured as 3 coaches of Chennai-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at the Hyderabad Deccan Railway station in Nampally. The train was going to Hyderabad from Chennai.

‘This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end, however the train overshot. 3 coaches of the train got derailed in the incident. Around 5 people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital,’ said Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railway.

As per Railway officials, the Hyderabad Deccan railway station is the train’s final destination. The rain arrived at the station, it was moving at a slow speed and overshot the last point which caused the derailment of three coaches–S2, S3 and S6.

The injured passengers are being treated at a nearby hospital. Indian Railways will conduct an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident.