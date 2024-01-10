A new Star Wars movie is on the way as Jon Favreau will direct a film called The Mandalorian & Grogu

A new Star Wars film is in the works, and Jon Favreau is set to direct it. Titled “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” the movie is scheduled to begin production later this year.

Jon Favreau, the creator of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” will bring the iconic characters to the big screen. “The Mandalorian” series revolves around a helmet-wearing bounty hunter and his mission to protect a young, endearing alien named Grogu, affectionately known as Baby Yoda by fans. The series has successfully completed three seasons, with a fourth season currently in development.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming film, Jon Favreau stated, “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” marks the return of Star Wars to the cinematic landscape, following the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019. The film, which concluded the original nine-chapter saga, achieved a global gross of $1 billion.

Jon Favreau will take on the role of producer for “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni, the creator of the character Ahsoka.

In addition to this Star Wars venture, other films are on the horizon. An untitled Star Wars movie is slated for May 22, 2026, followed by another set in the galaxy far, far away on December 18, 2026. A third Star Wars adventure is scheduled for December 17, 2027. The upcoming projects showcase the continued expansion and exploration of the Star Wars universe on the big screen.