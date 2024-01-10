Advanced DNA test that can detect 18 early stage cancers developed by scientists

Researchers have achieved a significant breakthrough in medical diagnostics with the clinical introduction of a DNA test capable of identifying 18 early-stage cancers. The potential impact of this development on the field of healthcare is considered revolutionary, offering a game-changing approach to cancer detection.

The team of researchers at the biotech firm Novelna in the United States conducted a study that utilized a DNA test examining proteins in blood plasma. This test demonstrated the capability to detect early-stage cancers in vital organs with high accuracy. Notably, the test was able to differentiate between cancer samples and normal samples, even distinguishing between various types of cancers.

The study, published in the BMJ Oncology Journal, revealed that cancer protein signals may exhibit sex-specific characteristics. This finding further underscores the potential of the DNA test in tailoring diagnostic approaches based on individual characteristics.

The breakthrough has the potential to reshape screening guidelines, suggesting the inclusion of the plasma test as a standard component in routine check-ups. The ability of the test to accurately identify early-stage cancers, particularly at stage 1, with a precision rate of 99 percent, positions it as a valuable tool in the early detection and management of cancer.

Despite the promising results, researchers acknowledge the need for further studies with larger sample sizes to validate and refine the effectiveness of the DNA test. The introduction of such a diagnostic tool has far-reaching implications for cancer detection and could significantly impact global efforts to address the prevalence of cancer, which is responsible for one in six global deaths.