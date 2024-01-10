Asus launches ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Asus unveiled its latest gaming smartphones – Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8. These smartphones were launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The Consumer Electronics Show will be held from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 91,000) for the 16GB + 256GB model. The Asus Phone 8 Pro costs $1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model and $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,24,000) for the 24GB + 1TB model. Asus ROG Phone 8 is available in Phantom Black and Rebel Grey colours. The ROG Phone 8 Pro is offered in a single Phantom Black colour. Details about their pricing and availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 8 series runs on Android 14-based ROG UI and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,500 nits peak brightness. The screens have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and 107 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The displays also include always-on support. These phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro packs up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. The vanilla Asus ROG Phone 8 carries a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS4.0 storage.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and six-axis gimbal stabiliser. The camera units also include a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 32-megapixel sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the Asus ROG Phone 8 series sports a 12-megapixel RGBW camera at the front

.Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 be/ax/ac/a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, air trigger, face recognition feature, Fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 series has an IP68-certified build that is dust- and water-resistant. They pack 5,500mAh battery with Qi 1.3 wireless charging and 65W charging. Asus has packed three microphones on the handsets with support for the company’s in-house Audio Noise Reduction Technology. The handsets include 5-magnet receivers and 5-magnet speakers powered by Dirac Virtuo technology.