Centre allocates 1782 crore for road project

On Wednesday, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the approval of Rs 1,782 crore for a strategic road project in Arunachal Pradesh. The project involves the construction of an 82-kilometre-long greenfield road from Pango to Jorging in the Upper Siang district of the northeastern state. Gadkari highlighted that the initiative aims to facilitate seamless and secure traffic flow, establishing year-round connectivity to villages in the region, thereby catalyzing socio-economic development in the hilly areas of the district. The strategically significant road is expected to significantly reduce travel time for security forces, enhancing their efficiency in reaching border areas.

Expressing delight over the development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu acknowledged the special focus on enhancing connectivity in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khandu expressed gratitude to Nitin Gadkari for allocating Rs 1,782 crore for the construction of the 82-km greenfield road from Pango to Jorging in the Upper Siang district. The chief minister emphasized that the strategic project would ensure seamless connectivity in border areas, fostering socio-economic growth and reducing travel time for security forces.