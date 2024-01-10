Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained firm in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 16,160 per 8 gram and Rs 5770 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram and Rs 10 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 62,230 per 10 gram, up by Rs 51 or 0.08%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,075 per kg, higher by Rs 28 or 0.04%. On Tuesday, gold futures closed at Rs 62,155, down by Rs 24 or 0.04% while silver futures settled flat at Rs 72,049, higher by just Rs 2.

After ending 2023 with gains of 15.22% or by Rs 8,372 per 10 grams, MCX gold futures have started this year on a weak note and have carried the sluggishness into the second week as well. Gold is down by 1.62% or by Rs 1,024 from the 2023 closing price while silver futures have corrected by 3.20% or Rs 2,383 per kg in the last two sessions.

Price of gold in major markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 62,800 per 10 gram while those of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,500.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,031.30 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,036.90 per ounce. Price of spot silver was steady at $22.96 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.2% to $931.75, and palladium gained 0.5% to $983.39.

Comex Gold futures were trading at $2,036.40 per troy ounce on Wednesday, up by $3.40 or 0.17% while silver futures were trading at $23.170, lower by $0.079 or 0.340%.