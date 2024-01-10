Country Reports Four New COVID-19 deaths

India reported 605 new cases of COVID-19, with the active cases decreasing to 3,643, according to the health ministry’s update on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, four deaths were recorded, two each from Karnataka and Kerala. The daily cases had dropped to double digits until December 5, 2023, but started rising again due to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. Despite a spike on December 31, 2023, with 841 new cases, representing 0.2% of the peak cases in May 2021, the JN.1 variant is reportedly not causing an exponential rise in new cases, hospitalizations, or mortality, as per official sources. Of the total active cases, approximately 92% are recovering under home isolation.

India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths occurring during the Delta wave in April-June 2021. On May 7, 2021, the peak reported 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, over 4.5 crore people have been infected, and more than 5.3 lakh have died across the country. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, with over 4.4 crore people having recuperated from the disease. According to the health ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.