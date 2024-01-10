DRDO launches fully indigenous assault rifle ‘Ugram’

New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has launched a fully indigenous assault rifle named ‘Ugram’. The new rifle has been developed in collaboration with a private firm. The assault rifle was developed at Armament Research and Development Establishments (ARDE), the DRDO’s Pune-based laboratory.

The new weapon has been designed to meet the Indian Army’s General Staff Qualitative Requirement (GSQR), which means it weighs less than four kilograms.

The operational prototype of the 7.62 x 51mm assault rifle was unveiled by Dr S V Gade, director general (Armament & Combat Engineering Cluster) in the presence of A Raju, director of ARDE.

Rifle prototypes have been demonstrated to various senior Army officials and the Minister of Home Affairs. The weapon will be subject to stringent trials by an independent expert committee before field user trials.