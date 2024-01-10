Evening Snack: Onion Kachori

Ingredients:

For the dough:

– 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

– 1/4 cup ghee or oil

– Water for kneading

– A pinch of salt

For the filling:

– 2 cups finely chopped onions

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust as per your spice preference)

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Chopped coriander leaves for garnish

– Oil for frying

**Instructions:

1. Prepare the Dough:

– In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, ghee or oil, and a pinch of salt.

– Gradually add water and knead to form a smooth and firm dough.

– Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.

2. Prepare the Filling:

– Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and fennel seeds.

– Add chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

– Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.

– Stir in turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Cook for a few minutes until the spices are well combined.

– Remove from heat, let the filling cool, and add chopped coriander leaves.

3. Shape and Fill the Kachoris:

– Divide the dough into small equal-sized balls.

– Roll each ball into a small disk and place a spoonful of the onion filling in the center.

– Gather the edges and pinch to seal, forming a stuffed ball.

4. Frying:

– Heat oil in a pan for deep frying.

– Gently press each stuffed ball to flatten slightly and fry in medium-hot oil until golden brown on both sides.

– Remove and drain excess oil on paper towels.

5. Serve:

– Serve the onion kachoris hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.

Enjoy your homemade Onion Kachoris!