Evening Snack: Onion Kachori

Ingredients:
For the dough:
– 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)
– 1/4 cup ghee or oil
– Water for kneading
– A pinch of salt
For the filling:
– 2 cups finely chopped onions
– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
– 1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust as per your spice preference)
– 1 teaspoon coriander powder
– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
– Salt to taste
– Chopped coriander leaves for garnish
– Oil for frying
**Instructions:
1. Prepare the Dough:
– In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, ghee or oil, and a pinch of salt.
– Gradually add water and knead to form a smooth and firm dough.
– Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.
2. Prepare the Filling:
– Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and fennel seeds.
– Add chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.
– Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.
– Stir in turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Cook for a few minutes until the spices are well combined.
– Remove from heat, let the filling cool, and add chopped coriander leaves.
3. Shape and Fill the Kachoris:
– Divide the dough into small equal-sized balls.
– Roll each ball into a small disk and place a spoonful of the onion filling in the center.
– Gather the edges and pinch to seal, forming a stuffed ball.
4. Frying:
– Heat oil in a pan for deep frying.
– Gently press each stuffed ball to flatten slightly and fry in medium-hot oil until golden brown on both sides.
– Remove and drain excess oil on paper towels.
5. Serve:
– Serve the onion kachoris hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.
Enjoy your homemade Onion Kachoris!
