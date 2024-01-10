Goa Incident: Doctor Confirms 4-Year-Old Boy Killed by Smothering

On Tuesday, a senior doctor disclosed that a four-year-old boy, allegedly murdered by his mother, was smothered to death. The revelation comes from the postmortem report of the tragic incident that occurred at a service apartment in Goa. The accused, Suchana Seth, the CEO of an artificial intelligence start-up named ‘The Mindful AI Lab,’ was apprehended in Chitradurga, Karnataka, on Monday night while en route from Goa to Bengaluru. The child’s lifeless body was discovered in a suitcase, leading to Seth’s arrest as directed by the Goa Police.

According to Dr. Kumar Naik, the administrative officer at Hiriyur Taluk Hospital, the child was strangled to death, a method commonly referred to as smothering. The postmortem examination indicated that a cloth or pillow, rather than hands, was likely used in the act. Notably, there were no signs of struggle or blood loss on the child’s body. Dr. Naik highlighted that the absence of rigor mortis, which usually resolves after 36 hours in India, suggested that more than 36 hours had passed since the child’s demise. The doctor emphasized the challenges in determining the exact time but affirmed that it had been at least 36 hours since the tragic incident occurred.

Suchana Seth’s professional background, as detailed on her LinkedIn profile, identifies her as an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in guiding data science teams and implementing machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs. The shocking incident has raised questions and concerns, leading to legal actions against the accused, who was found in possession of the deceased child’s body as she traveled from Goa to Bengaluru.