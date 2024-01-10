Intel unveils Intel Core 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup: Details

Mumbai: Intel has revealed its full Intel Core 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup, including new HX-series mobile processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The Consumer Electronics Show will be held from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas.

Intel’s new 14th Gen processors for notebooks are a refresh of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs unveiled at CES 2023. The new chipset is led by the Intel Core i9-14900HX, featuring 24 cores (8 Performance-cores, 16 Efficiency-cores) and 32 threads with up to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency. The HX-series also features 50 percent more E-cores in the Intel Core i7-14700HX processors.

The new Intel 14th Gen HX family of mobile processors also support up to 192GB of DDR5 memory. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 5 in addition to Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 for multi-gigabit speeds in more locations, and support for both Bluetooth 5.4 and 5.3.

Intel’s lineup of 18 new 14th Gen desktop processors, including the top-of-the-line Core i9-14900, run at 65-watt and 35-watt power levels. The newest desktop processors from Intel offer up to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency. The flagship Intel Core i9-14900 processor features up to 24 cores (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads, while the Core i7-14700 gets four additional E-cores for a total of 20 cores (eight P-cores, 12 E-cores) and 28 threads. The desktop chipsets continue support for PCIe Gen 5.0, Gen 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2.

Intel also introduced the Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family, led by the Intel Core 7 processor 150U packing 10 cores and 12 threads and up to 5.4GHz turbo frequencies. The Series 1 processors support up to 96 GB of total DDR5/DDR4 memory, Thunderbolt 4, eight PCIe Gen 4.0 and 12 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes for SSD storage, Bluetooth 5.4 and 5.3 and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E. Devices running on Intel Core U Series 1 processors will arrive in the first quarter of 2024.